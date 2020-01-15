Latest News
Air Canada counting on safe return of the MAX for fleet renewal
Air Canada is proud it has been able to manage the protracted grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX with minimal disruption to passengers. But the... Continue Reading
New aircraft seatback concept supports passenger ‘micro-nesting’
When settling in for a flight, passengers often want to make the space their own and have a place for their personal items. Airlines have accommodated this prac... Continue Reading
Air France worries A350-1000 will help low-cost, long-haul competitors
Air France is concerned that new generation aircraft like the Airbus A350-1000 will undermine the competitiveness of its de facto in-house l... Continue Reading
Iridium eyes more Certus partners as new transceiver work progresses
With Certus-supported aviation terminals “on the cusp” of being ready for primetime, and the next wave of next-generation transceiver develo... Continue Reading
Space Center Houston gives women astronauts their due
The moon landing may have happened 50 years ago but at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston every day is 20 July 1969. For the milestone ann... Continue Reading
In Conversation: Business class with Virgin and BA
Joanna Bailey and Thomas Boon from Simple Flying join aviation journalist and interiors expert John Walton to face off about the newest busi... Continue Reading
Safran economy seat evolution underscores passenger desire for sleep
When Safran Seats (formerly Zodiac) in 2017 revealed that its new Z400 economy class seat was “the first out of the gate” to be select... Continue Reading
Perfectly fine United A319 flight made finer with surprise and delight
Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin is a scenic and surprisingly relaxing facility. On a recent three-hour layover at the air... Continue Reading
