Rotation

Safety

Air Canada MAX parked at gate

Air Canada counting on safe return of the MAX for fleet renewal

Air Canada is proud it has been able to manage the protracted grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX with minimal disruption to passengers. But the... Continue Reading

The Row 1 wheelchair system slides into the front row of economy class
Award-winning student design offers a new take on accessible cabins
January 15, 2020
Safran executive demonstrates headrest pillow on new Z400 economy class seat
Safran economy seat evolution underscores passenger desire for sleep
January 14, 2020
Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 in flight
Following PS752 downing, airlines want greater risk info sharing
January 13, 2020
The A/B aircraft seat concept supports micro-nesting - in other words, you have a place to put your device, your glasses, a pen and other items

New aircraft seatback concept supports passenger ‘micro-nesting’

When settling in for a flight, passengers often want to make the space their own and have a place for their personal items. Airlines have accommodated this prac... Continue Reading

Comfort

Air France Boeing 777-300 in take off

Air France worries A350-1000 will help low-cost, long-haul competitors

Air France is concerned that new generation aircraft like the Airbus A350-1000 will undermine the competitiveness of its de facto in-house l... Continue Reading

Retired passenger aircraft are taken apart so their parts can be reused or recycled at a scrapyard at Cirencester Airport. The engines are the most valuable part, but almost all of the airframe will be reused, with some parts even finding their way onto film and television sets as props.
Slim seats are an eco-start but recycling makes bigger difference: AIR...
January 10, 2020
Airfrance 777-300
Air France pins turnaround on improved premium passenger experience
January 4, 2020
Anne Marie Lubrano looks out over the airfield from the airport hotel rooftop pool designed by her firm during its construction in February 2019. Image:
The architects who went subterranean so TWA Flight Center could soar
December 31, 2019

Connectivity

Iridium eyes more Certus partners as new transceiver work progresses

With Certus-supported aviation terminals “on the cusp” of being ready for primetime, and the next wave of next-generation transceiver develo... Continue Reading

The SmartSky 4G LTE-based network allows blazing-fast internet, real-time video streaming and voice conversations, rivaling Wi-Fi speeds on the ground. Image: SmartSky UNUSED
SmartSky receives $25m from BlackRock-managed funds; eyes 2Q EIS
January 6, 2020
Thales VSIB
Thales seeks to future-proof PureFlyt FMS for connected future
January 5, 2020
OneWeb inagural launch photo
Hughes bullish on OneWeb success, prospects for Jupiter platform
January 2, 2020

Services

Lean into Aviation

Space Center Houston gives women astronauts their due

The moon landing may have happened 50 years ago but at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston every day is 20 July 1969. For the milestone ann... Continue Reading

11-year-old Afton Kinkade
Fly Like A Girl: Inspirational documentary urges girls to soar
December 21, 2019
poppy with two other women and a man standing at a podium with a cruise ship in the backdrop
Poppy Northcutt on making room for women in aerospace and beyond
December 17, 2019
IATA’s voluntary gender balance initiative attracts 59 airlines
December 12, 2019

Multimedia

cabin interior of an business class section in an aircraft

In Conversation: Business class with Virgin and BA

Joanna Bailey and Thomas Boon from Simple Flying join aviation journalist and interiors expert John Walton to face off about the newest busi... Continue Reading

South African Airways has stopped serving HKG in the wake of the crisis.
In Conversation Transcribed: Hong Kong problems with Jamie Freed
January 9, 2020
Hong Kong Airlines at an airport gate
In Conversation: Hong Kong problems with Jamie Freed
January 8, 2020
happy new year 2019 concept.drawing by airplane in sky
Top 5 In Conversation podcasts published in 2019
December 31, 2019

Details and Design

Safran executive demonstrates headrest pillow on new Z400 economy class seat

Safran economy seat evolution underscores passenger desire for sleep

When Safran Seats (formerly Zodiac) in 2017 revealed that its new Z400 economy class seat was “the first out of the gate” to be select... Continue Reading

The A/B aircraft seat concept supports micro-nesting - in other words, you have a place to put your device, your glasses, a pen and other items
New aircraft seatback concept supports passenger ‘micro-nesting’
January 12, 2020
Inflight Contentment: Design for the emotional journey
January 2, 2020
front view of the Super Eco seat
Super Eco Seat brings minimalism to new heights
December 23, 2019

Nose to Tail

2

Perfectly fine United A319 flight made finer with surprise and delight

Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin is a scenic and surprisingly relaxing facility. On a recent three-hour layover at the air... Continue Reading

Spirit Airlines Big Front Seat
Spirit continues to make strides in recovering tarnished reputation
January 1, 2020
Aircraft interior from rearview
Trio of budget carriers shows promise of Vietnamese market
December 29, 2019
Winter delay proves effectiveness of Brussels and Eurowings PaxEx
December 25, 2019

In Conversation

